Kinder chocolate recalled in US over salmonella concerns

Ferrero has recalled some of its Kinder chocolates from shops in the US over a potential salmonella contamination.

Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket are being voluntarily recalled, Ferrero North America said.

It comes after the firm recalled its Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs from UK stores earlier this week.

The company said it made the decision because they were made in a factory where salmonella had been detected.

At the time, Ferrero said the affected chocolate was manufactured in Belgium and the recall could be extended to other countries.

It emphasised that no other Kinder or Ferrero products sold in the US were affected by this recall.

“Ferrero is cooperating with the US Food and Drug Administration on reported cases of Salmonella in Europe,” the company said in its latest statement.

Some Kinder chocolates have also been recalled in parts of Asia, including Hong Kong and Singapore.

Earlier this week, Kinder Surprise chocolate egg products were recalled over a link to salmonella cases in the UK.

The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) had already advised people not to eat 20g or three-pack eggs with best before dates between 11 July and 7 October 2022.

Within days Kinder Easter egg hunt kits (150g), Kinder Mini eggs (75g), Kinder Schokobons (200g) and the 100g Kinder Surprise were also recalled.

All the sweets affected were made in the same factory in Belgium.

Ferrero, which makes Kinder chocolates, said that it had taken the “precautionary decision” to voluntarily extend the recall to these products in the UK and Ireland with best before dates between 20 April 2022 and 21 August 2022.

The chocolate-maker said none of its Kinder products released for sale had tested positive for salmonella, but that it takes the matter “extremely seriously”.

The firm added that it was aware of Easter coming up, which usually sees a jump in sales of Kinder Surprise eggs.

It came after more than 60 people in the UK, mostly young children, became infected with salmonella in an outbreak linked to the Kinder Surprise treats.

On Monday, the FSA said no deaths had been reported in the UK but most cases involved children aged five and under.

Investigations so far have been led by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland.

Europe’s health agency said on Wednesday it was also looking into dozens of suspected cases of salmonella linked with eating chocolate in at least nine countries including the UK, Germany, France and Belgium.

It did not mention Ferrero or any other confectioner in a statement, but warned that the reported cases were mostly among children under 10.

The salmonella bacteria can cause serious and severe infections, especially in children or elderly people and others with weak immune systems.