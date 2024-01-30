Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says Kenya has amplified its support for cross-border collaboration and information-sharing to tackle shared security threats within the East African region.

Kindiki noted that the Region faces security shared threats and requires common responses to effectively tackle current and emerging trans-boundary crimes like terrorism, human trafficking, narcotics, and transnational organized crime.

He called for a multiagency approach in individual Countries and Trans boundary collaboration in the region.

The CS spoke during the conclusion of the Mashariki Cooperation Conference in Mombasa.

The conference brought together security and intelligence chiefs from 15 countries including Burundi, Tanzania, Mozambique, Comoros, the DR Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Malawi, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Seychelles, and Uganda.

The conference served as a platform for discussions on evolving security challenges, with a focus on terrorism, trafficking in persons, narcotics, and other transnational organized crimes.