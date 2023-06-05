Kenyans urged to submit views on church regulation

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has appealed to Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to submit their views to the taskforce.

The taskforce to review laws governing churches held its first sitting on Monday with County-based citizen engagements meetings set for Tuesday next week.

Speaking in Taita Taveta County during the opening of the Wundanyi Sub-County police divisional headquarters, CS Kindiki issued a stern warning to rogue preachers, saying they will face the law.

”I want to appeal to all Kenyans to submit their views to the taskforce. Any person trying to hide under religion to cause pain and torture our people must be severely punished,” said Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.

President William Ruto appointed the taskforce early last month to probe churches has been tasked to identifying gaps that have allowed extremist religious organizations to set up shop in Kenya, as well as formulate a legal framework preventing radical religious entities from operating locally.

“The taskforce established by the President on religious organizations is in place. I want to assure you that never again will the kind of a tragedy we’ve witnessed at Shakahola happen in our country,” Kindiki said.

He appealed to religious leaders in the country to help the government weed out rogue preachers involved in criminal activities while hiding behind the scriptures.

“99pc of the religious leaders are honest people who add value to the lives of our people. I ask them to help us expose, isolate, and punish the small minority of crooks hiding behind scriptures.”

In Taita-Taveta, CS Kindiki promised the residents that the government will move in to address the problem of human-wildlife conflict once and for all.