Kindiki appoints technical committee to oversee NPS, NYS policy reforms

Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki has appointed a 13-member technical committee to spearhead policy reforms within the National Police Service (NPS) and the National Youth Service (NYS).

The formation of this committee follows the government’s endorsement of the security sector reforms proposed by the Maraga-led task force.

Kepha Onyiso, State Counsel in the Attorney General’s office, has been appointed to chair the committee, with Musita Anyangu serving as his deputy.

Charles Otieno will take on the role of technical advisor, alongside seven joint secretaries.

The committee has been tasked with five key responsibilities: analyzing the policy reforms outlined in the National Taskforce on Improvement of the Terms and Conditions of Service report, reviewing recommendations from other relevant reports, providing legal advice, drafting bills, and formulating policy proposals.

This Technical Working Group is expected to deliver its report to the Cabinet Secretary within nine months.

However, CS Kindiki holds the discretion to extend the committee’s term if necessary to ensure the completion of their mandate.

The establishment of this technical committee is seen as a critical step towards ensuring the implementation of comprehensive reforms that aim to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and welfare of the NPS and NYS.