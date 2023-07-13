The government has banned any further protests in the country following the loss of lives and destruction of properties witnessed Wednesday in the Azimio led protests.

While condemning the opposition led demonstrations, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the protests as economic sabotage that can no longer be tolerated.

“Violent protests that lead to deaths, injury of civilians and security officers, disruption of daily businesses, destruction of private and public property, and looting are acts of lawlessness that can neither be accepted nor tolerated.” The CS remarked.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary was speaking when he officially opened Kiserian Police Station and Olosurutia Sub-Location offices in Kajiado North Constituency, Kajiado County.

CS Kindiki termed the protests as acts of hooliganism, lawlessness and a recipe for anarchy.

He also directed security officers to deal firmly with individuals who directly or indirectly orchestrate or finance violent protests.

“Security officers are directed to enforce the law firmly and decisively and deal with all criminals, including economic saboteurs, looters, and vandals, who are destroying private and private property.” He said.

The CS said that 312 people who directly or indirectly planned, orchestrated, or financed Wednesday’s violent protests and acts of lawlessness, including a Member of Parliament, had been arrested, and are set to be charged with various criminal offences adding that the search for more culprits is on.

On his part Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has termed those leading the demonstrations as people who have no interest in the lives of Kenyans and have no regard for human rights.

Gachagua called on leaders in the country to re-examine themselves and stop taking actions that will plunge the country into chaos.

He also urged Kenyans to exercise patience reiterating that the Government is working round the clock to restore the economy.