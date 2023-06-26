Kindiki declares Wednesday a public holiday to celebrate Eid-Ul-Adha

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kithure Kindiki has declared Wednesday, the 28th of June 2023, a public holiday to mark Eid-Ul-Adha (Idd-Ul-Azha).

Kindiki noted the announcement in a gazette notice released on Monday.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that in the exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (2) and part II of the Schedule, as read with section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Wednesday, the 28th June 2023, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-Ul-Adha (Idd-Ul-Azha),” the notice read.