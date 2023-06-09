Kindiki: Gov’t to construct cross community schools in six conflict prone counties

The government will construct cross community schools in six North Rift Counties that have for years faced insecurity challenges.

The move, Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki says, aims at promoting peaceful co-existence and integration among residents of the targeted counties.

They are Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Samburu, Laikipia, West Pokot and Baringo where education has been listed as a key change agent.

“In order to bring lasting peace, we will build five special schools so that children from different communities including those from West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Turkana can learn together and collaborate in promoting peace in future,” Prof. Kindiki said during a meeting held at Dira Primary School in Tiaty Constituency.

“Along Kerio River, we will establish irrigation projects that will bring together people from all communities so that as they work together, peace will prevail.”

The meeting was attended by security, political, religious and community leaders among them Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Wisley Korir and Tiaty MP William Kamket.

The CS indicated that the 15 schools that were vandalized and destroyed by bandits in Tiaty Constituency will be reconstructed adding that the government was determined to ensure all pupils go to school.

He assured locals that the government will ensure the safety of the learners to facilitate uninterrupted learning.

The Interior CS was later expected to visit the sites where the five cross community schools will be built at the intersection of Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo and West Pokot to encourage education uptake, integrate children from different communities at an early age and limit their recruitment into banditry.