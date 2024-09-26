Kindiki: I’ve no knowledge on whereabouts of missing Wajir MCA

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says he has no knowledge of the whereabouts of Wajir County Della MCA Yussuf Hussein Abdi, who has been missing for over two weeks.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Security Committee, the CS refuted claims that Abdi might have been abducted by security officers.

However, Kindiki assured of thorough investigations into the matter stating that forced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, and abductions are not part of government’s law enforcement strategies.

“Kenya, as a constitutional democracy, does not condone arbitrary and/or summary executions and similar extra-legal actions,” said Kindiki.

According to the family, the MCA who is also the Wajir County Assembly Minority Leader was reportedly abducted by armed people in Nairobi on 13 September at night on Enterprise Road while heading to his home in Pangani from South C.