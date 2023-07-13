Kindiki, Machogu, Nakhumicha top list of best performing CSs

Cabinet Secretaries Kithure (Interior and National Government Administration), Ezekiel Machogu (Education) and Susan Nakhumicha (Health) have been ranked as the best performing in a recent survey.

The survey, released on Thursday by research firm Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA), placed CS Kindiki at the top of the list with 34pc, followed by CS Machogu with 7pc and CS Nakhumicha with 6pc.

“At least one-third mention that CS Kindiki Kithure as the best performing Cabinet Secretary,” read the report.

However, 40pc of those interviewed in the survey expressed the opinion that there was no best performing CS in the Cabinet.

“Another four-in-ten (40%) feel that no such senior official is “the best performing.”

TIFA conducted the interviews via telephone and collected respondents’ contacts through previous face-to-face in 9 zones; Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift, Western.

A total of 1, 530 respondents were interviewed between June 24 and June 30, 2023 with a margin of +/- 2.5 %.