Kindiki, Mudavadi, Machogu ranked best performing CSs in new Tifa poll

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has been ranked as the best performing CS in the latest survey by Tifa.

In the poll released on Wednesday, the former Tharaka Nithi Senator had an overall score of 65pc.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who also serves as the Foreign Affairs CS, emerged second with a 62pc score.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu was ranked third with a 58pc score.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha was ranked fourth with a 57pc score while her Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen emerged fifth with a 57pc score.

According to the poll conducted between November 25 and December 7, CS Kindiki and CS Murkomen lead in terms of visiting the highets numebr of counties.

On the other hand, PCS Mudavadi, Mining and Blue Economy CS Salim Mvurya, as well as Sports CS Ababu Namwamba have made the most foreign trips.