Kindiki orders arrest of people using social media to incite violence

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has ordered the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of people using social media to incite ethnic and religious intolerance in Lamu.

This follows a viral video by some leaders from the region purporting to form a caucus to kick out some communities from Lamu County.

“A crackdown has been ordered for investigations, arrest and prosecution of all those using social media and other media or otherwise inciting the public to hate and violence along religious, ethnic, political or other sectarian parameters,” CS Kindiki said.

CS Kindiki spoke after a review, consultation and assessment of the security situation Thursday morning at Salama and Poromoko, Lamu West Constituency, Lamu County.

He said the Government remains seized of the security situation in the County to neutralize the threats posed by terrorists, extremist ideologies and other criminals.

Kindiki noted the significant progress made by the multi-agency operation Linda Boni, and the commendable and patriotic sacrifices of our officers.

Upon review the government has added additional security facilities to enhance security in Marafa, Widho, Juhudi, Salama and adjacent areas.

In light of the ongoing El-Nino rains, CS Kindiki said that several security facilities will be rehabilitated and others repositioned to ensure maximum vantage against criminal elements.

He further said that security agencies will continue engaging with communities to build their confidence.