Kindiki presides over installation of first Deputy County Commissioner in Turkana

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Thursday installed the first Deputy County Commissioner in Turkana County.

In a statement, the CS also announced the operationalization of Lokichogio Sub-County in a bid to improve security and delivery of services.

“Operationalized Lokichogio Sub-County and installed Isaac Ooko Anyumba as the first Deputy County Commissioner,” Kindiki stated

“Operationalization of Lokichogio Sub-County in Turkana County is in line with Government policy to ease delivery of services to the people and bolster security,” he added

Lokichogio Sub-County will now have four Divisions which include; Nanam, Lokichogio, Songot and Nadapal as well as 6 Locations, and 14 Sub-Locations.

“Lokichogio Sub-County was curved from Turkana West Sub-County and has a population of 68,355 according to the 2019 census. Lokichogio Sub-County will have four Divisions; Nanam, Lokichogio, Songot and Nadapal, 6 Locations, and 14 Sub-Locations,” the CS noted.