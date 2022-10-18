Kindiki promises to end banditry, cattle rustling menace

Prof. Kindiki Kithure, the Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee has promised to address the banditry and cattle rustling menace ruthlessly if he gets the job.

“As soon as I take office, the number one assignment will be to ensure we set free this country from criminals, bandits, cattle rustlers and terrorists. We will speak less because security does not require speaking,” he said.

Appearing before Committee on Appoints on Tuesday, the former Tharaka Nithi Senator said that he was instructed to ensure that the banditry problem is solved once and for all.

He noted that even the most established democracies must use violence to protect 99% of its citizens against the 1% that want to destroy our democracy.

“I have no apologies to make about this. Criminals have to be faced as criminals, period! We will do to criminals what needs to be done to them under both national and international law,” he added.

“I know that violence is not an option and I agree but it is one of the options, though not the only option. What language are you going to have with a criminal having stolen cows from an innocent person and they are hiding?” he posed.

If appointed, Kindiki also noted that he will ensure that administration officers steer clear of politics and serve Kenyans equally.

“I will refrain from giving any instructions to national government administration officers to facilitate the politics of any political party including Kenya Kwanza,” said Kindiki.

On the thorny of corruption in recruitment drives, the Professor of Law said that he will do whatever it takes to make sure that no Kenyan pays Ksh 1 for their child who merits to be recruited within the police service, the prison service and other formations under this Ministry.