Kindiki replaces Matiang’i at Interior as Mutyambai, Kinoti exit

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government will now be under the stewardship of Professor Kithure Kindiki.

Kindiki, a known President William Ruto’s-ally, will take over from Fred Matiang’i who has been leading the powerful homeland security docket since 2017.

Kindiki, a former Senator Tharaka Nithi County, was President Ruto’s Chief Agent during the August 9 2022 Presidential poll. He was also part of Ruto’s legal team at the Supreme Court during the Presidential Petition.

Ahead of the August election, it had been rumoured that Kindiki was going to be named as the Deputy Presidential running mate for Ruto, then UDA Presidential candidate.

While naming nominees to the Executive Tuesday, the Head of State also announced that current Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai will leave office, alongside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti who has relinquished his position and the two posts will have new people manning them.

“This afternoon, I have received communication from the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mutyambai of his request to proceed on terminal leave because of his health situation,” he disclosed during the announcement made at Statehouse at 4.00 pm

“I have also received the resignation of the Director General of CID Mr Kinoti and I have transmitted the same to the national police service to proceed with advertising that position and meanwhile they should get somebody to act in the place,” he added

