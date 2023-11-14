Kindiki revokes new charges for IDs, Passports pending public participation

The government has revoked newly revised fees for identification and immigration documents gazetted last week.

In a special gazette, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki revoked the charges, fees, and levies relating to immigration and citizen services to allow for public participation on the matter. The CS however said the immigration services fees will take effect on January 1, 2024.

“It is notified for information of the general public that Kenya Gazette Notice No. 15239 of 2023, 15240 of 2023, 15241 of 2023 and 15242 of 2023 in the Special Issue of the Kenya Gazette Vol. CXXV-No.239 dated November 7, 2023 published by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration relating to upward revision of charges, fees, and levies for various services provided by the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has been revoked to allow more public participation on the matter” the CS said.

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has consequently been directed to conduct and complete public participation not later than December 10, 2023

“In lieu thereof, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration has published new intended charges, fees and levies for the same services to take effect on January 1, 2024. The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has been directed to conduct and 2 complete public participation as soon as possible, but in any case, not later than December 10, 2023” the CS said in a statement.

Two petitioners have already moved to court to challenge the proposed increment that caused uproar among Kenyans.

The new charges would have seen Kenyans pay almost double for passport applications while those applying for IDs for the first time were to pay Ksh1000.

Charges for the replacement of a lost card increased by 20 percent to Ksh2000. Kenyan citizens were previously charged Ksh100 only to apply for a duplicate ID and no charges for registration of a new ID.

Kindiki who defended the proposed hike intended to raise revenue clarified that the government will consider fee waivers for needy Kenyans seeking IDs.

“On the particular issue of acquisition of National Identity Cards by previously not registered citizens, the Government shall defray the costs of the revised charges, fees, and levies through a waiver for indigent Kenyans who demonstrate inability to pay,” he said.

He added, “The intended revised charges, fees and levies are informed by the need for Kenya’s self-reliance in financing the National Budget, to wean the Country from unsustainable debt that poses grave threats to our sovereignty and the dignity of future generations,”.

Fees for birth and death certificates, visas, citizenship, permanent residence, and work permits among other services had also gone up.