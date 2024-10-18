Kindiki the right man for DP job – Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has welcomed President William Ruto’s decision to settle on Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kindiki Kithure as his principal assistant.

Mudavadi believes Kindiki is an excellent choice for the position, highlighting his strong leadership track record as evidence of his suitability.

“I share the President’s confidence that Prof. Kindiki has diligently served as Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Administration of National Government,” he stated.

According to Mudavadi, Kindiki has demonstrated his commitment to public service, and his experience will aid the Head of State in achieving his national agenda.

“He has steadfastly supported the President and the Kenya Kwanza Administration in delivering on the promises of transforming the livelihoods of all Kenyans across the nation,” he said.

“I look forward to working with Prof. Kindiki in the challenging task of nation-building, anchored on the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda and Kenya’s Vision 2030,” Mudavadi remarked.

The National Assembly has since approved Kindiki’s nomination by President William Ruto.