Kindiki to preside over CHERISH programme in Elgeyo Marakwet

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is set to preside over the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration for Livelihood Improvement, Sustainability and Harmony (CHERISH) Programme tomorrow (Friday) at the Tebe Grounds, Kapyego Ward, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The launch coincides with the commemoration of the International Day for Biodiversity 2026 under the theme “Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development.”

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mlongo Barasa and her Interior counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen are expected to grace the event. The programme is aligned with the national climate action and environmental conservation efforts in the government’s 15 Billion Tree Growing Agenda.

The Cherangany Hills ecosystem is one of Kenya’s five critical water towers, spanning approximately 414,928 hectares across Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties.

Over the years, the ecosystem has experienced extensive degradation caused by unsustainable human activities, leading to biodiversity loss, reduced agricultural productivity, destruction of forest cover and recurring landslides.

Approximately 15pc of the ecosystem is severely degraded while 67pc is moderately degraded. In the process, an estimated 41,547 hectares of forest cover and 76,757 hectares of grassland have been lost.

The culmination of the tree planting exercise began with the Cherangany Hills Peace and Conservation Race graced by Ida Odinga, Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) aimed promoting environmental conservation, peace, healthy living and community participation in ecosystem restoration efforts.

The CHERISH programme is a long-term ecosystem restoration initiative spearheaded by the OKM Foundation in partnership with stakeholders and communities across the Cherangany region.

The initiative seeks to restore degraded land, protect water sources and create green jobs for youth through sustainable environmental conservation activities.