Kindiki: We have restored peace in North Rift

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Prof. Kithure Kindiki, assured the country Thursday that the government has restored peace in the six North Rift counties that were designated by the government as “disturbed,”

While appearing before the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Kindiki said that it has taken concerted efforts of the multi-agency security teams and collaborative effort from the local communities for calm to return to the area.

“The North Rift region is currently peaceful and relatively calm. Incidences of banditry have significantly reduced since the launch of operation ‘Maliza Uhalifu’”, he told the lawmakers.

“The successful security operation was spearheaded by the multi-agency security team encompassing KDF, GSU, ASTU, regular police, and NPRS,” he added.

The CS noted that to address the insecurity in Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia, and Samburu counties, it was necessary for the government to institute a 30-day dusk-to-dawn-curfew.

He disclosed that through the security operations, 7,147 livestock, 646 illegal firearms, and 285 rounds of ammunition have been recovered.

“Additional normalcy is now restored in the region and there is a free movement of people and goods and minimized counter and revenge attacks between communities in the affected counties,” he said

“The operation led to successful recoveries of stolen livestock and now bandits have been flushed out from their hideouts. Displaced communities have returned to their homes, criminals and suspects have been arrested and charged and schools have reopened,” he assured

The CS said, for decades, the region has experienced insecurity resulting from cattle rustling and banditry which has enveloped the counties and become a national security concern. He further disclosed that the activities involved massive theft of livestock, killings, and wanton destruction of property.

While responding to the members’ concerns about the Kericho-Kisumu (Nyakach) ongoing unrest, the CS assured them that his Ministry was doing everything possible to stop the escalation of the violence.

He told the lawmakers that disciplinary actions had been taken against all law enforcement officers whose laxity had led to the loss of lives in the border conflict.

“The Kericho- Kisumu (Nyakach) dispute is an old problem that has been recurring from time to time. It is fuelled by politics and it is not unique to these two counties only. A similar situation has been experienced in 27 other counties with border disputes across the country,” he said.