King Kaka becomes first African global ambassador for Sportsbet.io

Sportsbet.io is a cryptocurrency betting company.

Sportsbet.io have named Kenyan rapper King Kaka as their new global ambassador.

In their statement, Sportsbet.io said that their choice was based on the fact that the rapper embodies the company’s three principles; Fun, Fast, and Fair.

“King Kaka enthusiasm and approach mirrors Sportsbet.io three core principles: Fun, Fast, and Fair,” the statement reads.

Also announcing the news on his own social media platform King Kaka said, “I make history as the first African @Sportsbetio global ambassador, the world’s top crypto- led sports betting site. This marks what is going to be a betting revolution for Kenya and Africa!!!” (SIC)

https://twitter.com/RabbitTheKing/status/1479389514472865797

“King Kaka is one of the biggest names in African rap, lauded both for his creativity and his willingness to challenge the status quo. To celebrate King Kaka and Sportsbet.io’s global partnership, players will gain special access to promotions and bonuses, brought to you exclusively by King Kaka and Sportsbet.io,” the statement also read.

