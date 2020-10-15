King Kaka gives a shout out to all his ‘day ones’

King Kaka aka Rabbit has dropped a new song called “Big Up” which comes a week after “You” a love ballad in collaboration with Pascal Takodi.

The song is performed by King Kaka and Pascal Takodi while the music video is produced by Bern Mziki and King Kaka Empire studios and directed by Jijo Drumbeats.

The song is a celebration of loyalty and for everyone who has stayed true to their friends and family.

It is important to note that the song is also a nod to Kaka’s partnership with Remy Martin designed to uplift and inspire. The campaign launched this year is designed to uplift and inspire. The campaign’s tagline, “Behind every individual success is a collective story” is something that the brand believes is true not only to their history but also to those they choose to partner with.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In choosing King Kaka, they sought a more personal narrative by introducing the people or ‘team’ behind Kaka’s journey to success.

The song “Big Up” seems to do just that. Some of the celebrities Kaka names in the song include Nameless, Chihuahua, OCtopizzo, Khaligraph Jones and DJ Loop among others.

Tell Us What You Think