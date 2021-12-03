Chimano, Nviiri, Bensoul and Diana B top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Friday Feeling” by Chimano.

Updated.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

Chimano has released his much anticipated new solo single called “Friday Feeling” and it is currently breaking the internet or at least Twitter. Chimano features a number of Kenyan celebrities in a breezy, upbeat, colourful music video that espouses the virtues of Friday and the feelings that come with it.

This week, we also feature King Kaka who has finally released his new EP in collaboration with luxury drink Remy Martin called Happy Hour. Among the new singles dropped today include “Noma” featuring Rich Mavoko.

Additionally, this week we also feature Kitu Sewer and Maovete formerly of hip hop group Mashifta and Ukoo Flani who make the list with a brand new single called “Drunken Master Barua ” in their original signature style paired with a beat very reminiscent of old school Kenyan music.

Internationally, FKA Twigs makes the list with a new single for the upcoming movie The King’s Man and Shawn Mendes drops a new single a week after his break up with Camilla Cabello.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

King Kaka feat Rich Mavoko – Noma

Kitu Sewer feat Maovete – Drunken Master (Barua)

Bensoul, Nviiri, Fancy Fingers – Summer Bunny

Shawn Mendes – It’ll be okay

Lava Lava – Ng’ari Nga’ri

Extray Taniua feat Lil Maina – Walevi na polisi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XA6iTYvixg&ab_channel=ExrayTaniua

Diana B – Hatutaachana

Buruklyn Boyz – Location 58

Josh Xtra feat Kibunjah, Stonee Jiwe – Thai

FKA Twigs feat Central Cee – Measure of man