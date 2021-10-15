King Kaka, Rotimi, Zuchu and Adele top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Love potion” by Muthoni Drummer Queen and Sauti Sol.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, we feature King Kaka who recently released a new single called “Manifest” featuring Nviiri in which he details his recent health scare. Additionally, this week Muthoni the Drummer Queen teams up with Sauti Sol for a new song called “Love Potion” which comes a month after her song “Give Thanks.”

Regionally, Rotimi has released a video for his song “I do” in which he continues to exalt the virtues of love. Also, on the music video front, Tiwa Savage has finally released the music video for her collaboration with 90s RnB icon Brandy.

Internationally, Adele has released her first single, “Easy on Me” off her upcoming album due to drop on November 17th. Coldplay is back with a new collaboration, this time with Selena Gomez. The new song is called “Let Somebody Go” and comes a week after the group’s chart-topping collaboration with BTS. And finally, Westlife fans will be happy to know that the group is back with a new single called “Starlight.”

Find all these songs and more below.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Muthoni Drummer Queen feat Sauti Sol – Love Potion ( Featured)

King Kaka feat Nviiri – Manifest

Rotimi – I do

Tiwa Savage feat Brandy – Somebody’s son

Adele – Easy on me

Coldplay feat Selena Gomez – Let somebody go

Westlife – Starlight

Otile Brown feat Jovial – Jeraha

Spice Diana feat Zuchu – Upendo

Kelly Clarkson feat Ariana Grande – Santa can you hear me

Moneybagg Yo feat Jhene Aiko – One of dem nights

Flavour – Levels

B Classic 006 feat Marioo – Wallahi

Mikilam – Lemarti