King Kaka, Ssaru, Kendrick Lamar top this week’s new music list

Featuring “One Woman” by Adenkunle Gold and Ty Dollar Sign.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world. As such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, King Kaka makes the trending list with his new song featuring Bensoul and Nviiri called “Maliza Na Pombe”. The video directed by Steve Mugo and produced by Bern and So Fresh comes ahead of the rapper’s summer US tour.

Regionally, Nigerian artist Adenkunle Gold made waves this week with his new release featuring American RnB artist Ty Dollar $ign. Kenyan fans hailed the song, “One Woman”, “a smooth RnB love song” upon its release. Additionally, Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy also makes the list with his new song “Last, Last” released ahead of his new album dubbed Love, Damini in July.

Internationally, Kendrick Lamar is back with his new album Mr Morale & The Big Steppers released on Friday this week.

Remember, stay safe and have a great weekend!

King Kaka feat Bensoul, Nviiri – Maliza na Pombe

Burna Boy – Last, Last

Ali Kiba feat Blaq Diamond – Niteke

Jay Melody feat Marioo – Sugar

Kushman feat Ssaru, Benzema – Nawacha Pombe

One Republic – I ain’t worried

Asap Rocky – D.M.B

Post Malone feat Roddy Rich – Cooped Up

Kendrick Lamar – Heart Part 5

Rosie McClelland – Safe in your love

Diamond feat Adenkunle Gold – Sona

Tion Wayne feat La Roux – IFTK

Nandy – Siwezi

Anjella feat Harmonize – Kioo

Kaa La Moto feat Mercury – Loyo