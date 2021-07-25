King Kaka x Otile song pulled down from YouTube

Copyright claims are hitting the roof.

It seems the in-thing now is people making copyright claims to have songs taken down from YouTube. Whether the claims can be substantiated or not, no one really knows. First it was Mejja’s ‘Tabia Za Wakenya‘, then Khaligraph, Boutross and Krispar’s ‘Ndovu ni Kuu‘, and now it’s King Kaka and Otile Brown’s Fight.

According to the screenshot King Kaka shared on his Instagram account, the copyright claim has been made by someone known as ‘Deyminbrown’. “Hizi Copyright Claim zimekuwa mingi. People should stop clout chasing and just make music. A product that we made from scratch with @otilebrown in a studio tena iko na kesi.” King Kaka lamented.

Deyminbrown has not explained why exactly he made the claim nor what the next step is. If you want to listen to the song on YouTube, you can watch the dance video up on King Kaka’s channel.