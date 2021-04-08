King Mbappe strikes twice to help PSG beat Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals to help PSG beat Bayern Munich 2-3, in a first leg Champion’s League quarter final, played at the Allianz Arena.

PSG raced into an early lead as Kylian Mbappe drove a ferocious shot that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer spilled into his own net.

Bayern showed great no panic as they remained true to their style of play, dominating possession and committing large numbers in attack.

Just like was the case in the first goal, PSG, against the run of play punished the home side as Captain Marquinos converted a sumptuous diagonal ball from fellow Brazilian Neymar to give them a 0-2 lead, with two crucial away goals.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Bayern’s night got worse as midfield lynchpin Leon Goretzka, was substituted in what was a substitute hamstring injury, adding to the piling injury list that deprived them off the talismanic Robert Lewandowski.

In the 37th minute though, Bayern got a reprieve as Cameroonian Maxim Choupo-Moting glanced a header into to the bottom right corner to half the scores.

Five minutes later, the Bavarians were forced into another substitution as defender Niklas Sule was replaced by Jerome Boateng.

Upon resumption of the second half, the away side were forced into their fair share of forced substitution as Bakker came in to shore the defence.

At the hour way mark, Thomas Muller headed in the leveler and ensure that they maintain coach Hans Flick reputation of never having lost a champions league game.

However, as they were to learn later-there’s a reason that Kylian Mbappe is being primed as the most dangerous player in world football currently. He took the ball and unleashed a low drive to beat Neuer at the near post for the second time in the game.

And with that scoring what proved to be the game winner and in the process inflicting coach Hans Flick first Champion’s League final. A sweet revenge to PSG who were beaten in the finals last season by Bayern and setting the stage for the return leg next week.

Tell Us What You Think