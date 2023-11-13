The crisis is compounded by Israel's aggression against helpless civilians and the silence of the international community

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has called on the international community to intervene and put an end to Israeli army attacks on innocent civilians in the Gaza strip.

Speaking on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, King Mohammed VI, who is also the Chairman of the Arab and Islamic Summit, appealed to other countries around the world to help end Israel’s aggression in Palestine and save the future of the region.

“The Arab and Islamic Summit, held in Saudi Arabia, is facing a continuing armed conflict in the Gaza Strip, resulting in thousands of deaths and destruction.

“Israeli artillery and missiles continue to target defenseless civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, and have destroyed places of worship, hospitals, and camps.” Emphasized by the King

As Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, I call for an awakening of the international community’s conscience to stop the killing of human beings and work together to achieve four urgent priorities: bringing about immediate de-escalation, ensuring civilian protection, allowing for steady humanitarian aid delivery, and paving the way for a political settlement of the Palestinian question.

The meeting unanimously reiterated the need to end the ongoing attacks against the innocent population in Palestine.

“It is incumbent on the international community and all of us to ensure the future of the region and its people is not left in the hands of those engaging in outbidding tactics.

There is no alternative to genuine peace in the region: an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, strengthening the Palestinian Authority under President Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen, and establishing mechanisms for sustainable regional security based on respect for international law and agreed international resolutions.” added King Mohammed VI.

Resolving this crisis requires stopping the aggression against Al-Quds Al-Sharif and ending the provocations that hurt the feelings of more than a billion Muslims.

The speaker has always sought to draw attention to the seriousness of these Israeli practices and their dire consequences for security and stability in the entire region.

They are working on the ground to protect the Holy City of Jerusalem as a shared heritage and symbol of mutual respect.

This comes as Israel’s air strikes continued in Gaza for 38 consecutive days, creating an acute shortage of humanitarian needs such as food, water, and medicine.

So far, over 15,000 Palestinians have died, while over 30,000 have been left homeless as a result of the war between Hamas and the Israeli army.