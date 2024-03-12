King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee dispatches Humanitarian aid to Gaza

The help also covers Jerusalem Hospital's establishment of an emergency coordination room.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco, who is also the Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, has given His Very High Instructions to deploy a humanitarian food aid operation for the Palestinian population in Gaza and the Holy City of Al Quds, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates.

The aid, which coincides with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, aims to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian populations, notably their most vulnerable sections, according to the statement.

As a result, the King, has ordered approximately 40 tons of food, including staples, to be sent to the people of Gaza.



In addition to the institutional relief, which is mostly provided through the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, the King has funded a significant portion of the aid that has been sent, especially that which is provided to infants and small children, using monies from his own personal reserves.

The ministry pointed out that since the outbreak of armed hostilities more than five months ago, Morocco is the first country to dispatch, through this unprecedented land route, its humanitarian aid, which will be delivered directly to recipient populations.

As a result, 1,000 lunches would be provided daily to Palestinians residing in the city, and 2,000 food baskets will be given to 2,000 Al Quds households.

Moroccan aid is transported by direct land route. The cargo, which is transported by Moroccan aircraft to Tel Aviv, was flown overland to Gaza.