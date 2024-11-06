King Mohammed VI Congratulates US President elect Donald Trump

King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Donald J. Trump, following his election as President of the United States of America for a new term.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to Mr. Trump His sincere congratulations and His best wishes for every success in his presidential duties and endeavors to serve the American people.

HM the King underlines that the resounding success of Mr. Trump in these elections is a tribute to his patriotism and rewards his continued commitment to upholding the best interests of the United States, “our longstanding friend and ally”.

The Sovereign reiterates that the Kingdom of Morocco and the United States of America share a historic alliance and a strategic partnership, both of which have withstood the test of time, adding that “the values we have in common and our shared interests across a wide range of sectors have enabled us to consistently work together towards building a better future for our peoples, making our relationship a driving force for peace, security and prosperity in the Middle-East, Africa and beyond.”

In this message, HM the King recalls that during the previous tenure of Mr. Trump, bilateral ties reached an unprecedented level when the United States of America recognized the Kingdom of Morocco’s full sovereignty over its entire territory in the Sahara, underlining that this memorable act, for which the Moroccan people will be forever grateful, was a milestone and a pivotal moment, reflecting “the true depth of the special, longstanding relationship which holds the promise of even greater cooperation and a broader strategic partnership.”

“As we address an array of increasingly complex regional and global challenges, the Kingdom of Morocco will be, more than ever, a true friend and loyal ally of the United States,” the Sovereign writes, voicing His determination to work closely with Mr. Trump to “advance our shared interests and further enhance our unique alliance across all levels of cooperation.”