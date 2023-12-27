King Mohammed VI determination to strengthen health care

The direct social assistance programme will raise the standard of living, combat poverty and precariousness, and improve social and human development indicators.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has been actively working to strengthen the social state and promote balanced, inclusive, and sustainable development through several projects and programs were launched in 2023, to improve citizens’ access to basic healthcare services, strengthen their ability to access decent housing, and consolidate family cohesion, ensuring greater social justice and equity.

These initiatives include the inauguration of the “Mohammed VI” University Hospital Centre in Tangier, the Psycho-Social Rehabilitation Centre at Ibn Rochd University Hospital in Casablanca, and the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity Proximity Medical Centre in Errahma.

A new housing assistance programme has been set up for the period 24-2028 to renew the approach to home ownership assistance and help households’ purchasing power through direct financial aid.

This will facilitate access to housing for low-income social classes and the middle class, reduce the housing deficit, and speed up the completion of the “Cities Without Slums” programme.

The Sovereign has always been “keen to protect” the family institution by initiating major projects and reforms in its favor and ensuring that the right conditions are in place to strengthen its cohesion.

The Sovereign’s letter to the Head of Government calling for a revision of the Family Code (the Moudawana) is part of this approach.

The has always taken a particular interest in promoting the industrial sector, which is seen as an essential lever and catalyst for inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development.

Over the past two decades, Morocco has made significant progress in this sector, becoming a key global destination in cutting-edge sectors such as the aeronautics industry and the automotive sector.

The Cités des Métiers et des Compétences (CMC) program, spearheaded by His Majesty the King, will require a total investment of 4.4 billion dirhams and involve the construction of 12 CMCs in various regions of the Kingdom.

The 4th Cité opened its doors in Tamesna, Rabat-Salé-Kénitra, in 2023, welcoming young people in training.