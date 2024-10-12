King Mohammed VI welcomes French support of its Sovereignty over Sahara

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has welcomed the French Republic’s stance that upholds Morocco’s sovereignty over the whole Sahara.

France recognised the Autonomy Initiative within the framework of Morocco’s territorial integrity as the only viable solution to end this fictitious regional conflict.

The King said this when he addressed a joint bicameral parliament adding that his constructive development, which preserves justice and legitimacy by acknowledging Morocco’s historical rights, comes from a powerful nation that is a permanent member of the Security Council and a prominent actor on the international scene.

According to HM the King, the recognition also backs the initiatives made at the UN to create the conditions for a political process that would result in a definitive resolution of the Western Sahara dispute within the parameters of Moroccan sovereignty.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to seek support of other countries in regard to its terri integrity and sovereignty.

The King said, stressing the importance of convincing them through legal, political, and historical evidence as well as spiritual arguments that confirm the legitimacy of the Sahara as a Moroccan territory.

He added emphasized the approach requires concerted efforts on the part of all national institutions and bodies, as well as governmental, party, and civic organizations, with greater coordination between them to increase efficiency and ensure the effectiveness of their action, the Sovereign pointed out.

HM the King called for greater coordination between the two Houses of Parliament in this regard and the creation of appropriate internal structures with qualified human resources, adding that the standards of competence and expertise also need to be taken into account in forming delegations, both for bilateral meetings and for participation in regional and international forums.

The sovereign reaffirmed that “Morocco will never waver in its position.

“Our country will remain open to its Maghreb and regional environment, thereby contributing to the achievement of joint development and to the security and stability of the peoples in the region.”

Accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, the Sovereign then received Mustapha Baitas, minister delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Relations with Parliament and government spokesman, who presented His Majesty the King with an activity report on the government’s relations with Parliament during the third legislative year of the 11th Parliament.

HM the King then chaired a reception held in honor of the members of the Houses of Representatives and Councilors to mark the opening of the first session of the fourth legislative year of the 11th Parliament.