King Mohmmed VI of Morocco appoints 13 new ambassadors

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has appointed 13 new ambassadors in a move aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s international relations, notably by consolidating its diplomatic ties with several African nations.

Decisions of strategic importance were ushering in a new era of Moroccan diplomacy during a ministerial council that King Mohammed VI presided yesterday in Rabat.

Morocco’s resolve to strengthen its position on the international scene, especially in Africa—a continent that is central to Morocco’s diplomatic priorities—is evident in these appointments, which were made at the prime minister’s suggestion and at the initiative of the minister of foreign affairs, African cooperation, and Moroccan Resident Abroad.

The appointment was marked by the Royal Address to Parliament on October 11th Parliament, in which the Sovereign gave new impetus and strategic guidelines for diplomatic action, emphasizing the mobilization of all the instruments of Moroccan diplomacy with a view to strengthening the Kingdom’s position in the face of global geopolitical challenges.

Under the direction of His Majesty the King, Morocco’s foreign policy is based on the posting of five new ambassadors in African nations, which strengthens Morocco’s influence and presence on the continent.

In a sign of the Kingdom’s determination to broadening its alliances, three new ambassadors have been appointed in Asia, and another in the Caribbean. Four more ambassadors have been appointed in Europe, a crucial continent for Morocco’s political and economic exchanges.

This action strengthens the Moroccan diplomatic apparatus’s feminization, as seen by the profiles of the new ambassadors.

Women ambassadors now occupy nearly four of the aforementioned posts, making a total of twenty-one, or nearly one-fourth, of the posts.

Included in this figure are ambassadors to Europe, 40% of whom are female. There are now more female ambassadors in Africa than ever before.

The aforementioned appointments align with the strategic objectives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, which are focused on strengthening Morocco’s standing as a significant actor in the global arena.

The Kingdom’s renewed commitment to promoting peace, collaboration, and sustainable development in Africa and beyond is attested to by this string of diplomatic appointments.