RAHA Fest has announced Ghanaian afrobeat sensation King Promise and South African amapiano maestro Musa Keys will be among international acts set to headline the celebration of African music, art, and culture festival on March 30th and 31st, 2024, at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

King Promise, whose real name is Gregory Bortey Newman, has become a household name in African music with hits like ‘CCTV’, ‘Commando’, and ‘Abena.’

His smooth vocals and catchy melodies have earned him a dedicated fan base across the continent.

The artist has expressed his excitement about performing in Kenya saying that he is thrilled to be a part of RAHA Fest 2024 in Nairobi.

“Kenya has a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to share my music with my Kenyan fans,” he said.

Joining King Promise is Musa Keys, a South African rising star of the amapiano genre with infectious beats and energy.

Musa Keys has been making waves in the South African music industry with tracks like ‘Vula Mlomo’ and “Samarian Boy’.

The artist shared his enthusiasm for the festival, expressing his honour to perform at RAHA Fest 2024 in Nairobi.

“I’ve heard so much about the energy of Kenyan audiences, and I can’t wait to experience RAHA the Nairobi way. It’s going to be an unforgettable show!” he declared.

RAHA Fest promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing together music lovers from all walks of life to celebrate the rich diversity of African music.

In addition to the stellar lineup of performers, attendees can look forward to an array of food, art, and cultural exhibitions, making it a truly immersive experience.

Tickets for the RAHA Fest 2024 are currently available for purchase at Ticket Sasa and Ticket Yetu websites.