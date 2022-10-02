Kinoti praises Ruto for remembering Meru region

The Director General of Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) Silas Kinoti has lauded President William Ruto for expressing huge confidence in Meru by nominating Cabinet Secretaries from the region.

Speaking on Sunday during the church service at his home, Kinoti said the gesture by the head of state demonstrates utmost ability the area posses in offering this country towards nation building agenda.

“I want to thank President William Ruto for going for our sons by awarding them two lucrative ministries which shape the future of this country. I want to assure the head of state that we will never let him down in discharging our mandate in line with his agenda to transform our economy. Our region just like Kenya as a whole has men and women who are competent enough to deliver once granted an opportunity “he said.

Earlier this week,the President unveiled his cabinet line up that is dominated by politicians, making a complete departure from his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta who settled on technocrats in his first term in office.

Former Tharaka Nithi Senator Abraham Kithure Kindiki broke the glass ceiling to become the first Cabinet Secretary from Tharaka Nithi County since independence.

The professor of international law was appointed to the powerful Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government taking over from Dr Fred Matiang’i.

The ex Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was considered for Agriculture docket with former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi getting picked as the next Attorney-General to take over from Paul Kihara Kariuki.

“Unity for our region is paramount. We might have differed during campaigns regarding our preferred Presidential choices but now that’s past us and it’s time to soldier ahead under Kenya Kwanza government. I believe if we hold our hands together we will get dams, roads, milk coolers and fertiliser for farmers. I’m sure President Ruto will be using the Presidential Delivery Unit to follow up projects to completion,” Kinoti added

The 13th Parliament is expected to consider key amendments to the Parliamentary Approval Act 2011 that would see cabinet secretary nominees pass through a tough vetting process.

The lawmakers increased the vetting period from the initial 14 to 28 days, arguing that the initial duration was not enough for them to give notice to the public about the impending vetting so that they can submit any memorandum about any of them.