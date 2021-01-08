Kinyanjui wants outsiders to keep off Jubilee party primaries in Nakuru

Jubilee Party will hold its primaries for the London and Hell’s Gate wards by-election this Saturday.

Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui has dismissed reports that the party headquarters had preferred candidates, maintaining it was up to residents of the two wards to decide through secret ballot who will be their next Members of County Assembly.

Mr. Kinyanjui said he was aware of a scheme by political operatives from outside the county to infiltrate the process and impose their preferred candidates on the electorate.

In a statement the governor added, “We will not be distracted by outside voices that are only keen to use the contest to fight imaginary wars. Free and fair nomination is a critical ingredient for any electoral process.

We expect that the voice of the people will be respected and the best candidates will emerge. We urge residents of the two wards to turn up and cast their voice. The MCA seat is a very critical position in articulating grassroots matters,”

The London Ward seat fell vacant after MCA Sammy Karanja succumbed to an illness in December last year while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.

Karanja’s death came nearly two weeks after Hells Gate MCA John Njuguna, who was commonly referred to as Wa Sussy died on November 9.

Announcing his death, County Assembly speaker Mr. Joel Kairu confirmed that the Hells Gate MCA had succumbed to Coronavirus. He had been taken to Nakuru Nursing Home after developing complications and was put in the Intensive Care Unit.

On April 18th last year Lakeview MCA Karanja Mburu passed on following a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. The by-election for the Lake view ward has since been held.

The governor said the party had approved a total of seven candidates to contest for the party ticket, and to eventually fight it out with other candidates when the by-elections are held.

“We shall conduct the party primaries on Saturday, January 9 at the gazetted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) polling stations in the county. Votes cast at the stations shall be tallied at the Nakuru West and Naivasha sub-county headquarters.

The polling station will be open as from 8am. The exercise comes to a close at 4pm. The county residents and other Kenyans should expect to know who will fly the party ticket before the end of the day,” he stated