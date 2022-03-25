Kioni accuses Ruto of sponsoring fringe parties in Mt. Kenya

The Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni is now accusing Deputy President William Ruto of sponsoring fringe parties in Mt. Kenya region to undermine President Uhuru Kenyatta in his backyard.

Kioni, however says the party is well prepared to deal with the machinations as well as restoring its perceived lost glory in the region.

He also dismissed claims of the party having favourites in the upcoming nominations.

The SG spoke Friday after receiving defectors from other parties which include, former Kitui Senator David Musila who will fly the party’s ticket in the Kitui Gubernatorial race.

Others were Olkalou MP David Kiaraho and former Ruiru Mp Esther Nyambura, among others and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua’s arch rival 76 year old Wambura Maranga.