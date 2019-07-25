Kioni named Kenya’s Chef de Mission for Tokyo Olympics

The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) Deputy President Waithaka Kioni has been named Kenya’s Chef de Mission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kioni’s appointment comes after the infamous 2016 Rio Olympics where Kenyan athletes complained of mistreatment. Several officials handling the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro were charged over the mismanagement of Ksh 55 million.

“As we try to recover from the 2016 Rio fiasco, our conduct is and remains to be ethical and decisions will be based on integrity and accountability,” said Kioni.

“70% of Federations will be participating in the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco in August will serve as qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” said the new Chef de Mission.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



NOCK President Paul Tergat Commended the governments support in preparation for next year’s games.

Tergat called for the facilitation of Kenyan athletes as they prepare to participate in the biggest sporting event in the world.

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed said that she will personally supervise the disbursement of the Sports Fund which is crucial to the athlete’s preparations for the 2020 Olympics.

She also urged the private sector to come in and be part of Team Kenya’s success.

More than 20 disciplines will be represented by Team Kenya in the Olympics.

NOCK has settled to host the Kenyan athletes in the City of Kurume, on Kyushu Island.