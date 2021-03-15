Kipaji Soccer Academy too good for AV Fitness in ‘Champe wa mtaa’final

Kipaji Soccer Academy piped AV Fitness FC 3-2 to lift the BangBet ‘Champe Wa Mtaa’ soccer title at Woodley Grounds, Kibra,Nairobi.

Former Kenya internationals Orsborne Monday and David ‘Cheche’ Ouma were the star figures for AV fitness team against home side Kipaji in the final watched on by a sizeable crowd.

Monday provided a sumptuous assist for Edwin Otieno’s opener for Fitness but Timothy Noor cancelled the goal for a 1-1 scoreline at the break.

Kipaji returned a rejuvenated side after the breather, taking the lead early in the second half and extending it further at the death to win 3-2 and pocket the KSh200,000 prize money and a trophy.

Fitness settled for the silver and a cash bounty of KSh100,000 .

In the women’s final, Sunderland Samba edged Kibera Girls to be crowned the champions of the inaugural edition, pocketing the lion’s share of the KSh80,000 cash prize for the women’s category.

“This is the first of the many initiatives we have lined up as a company to support the development of football in the country because we have a responsibility to support the community that we operate with,” said Bangbet’s Marketing Director Kevin Maundu.

“We started this here in Nairobi and we hope to do the same across the country in the coming weeks. Of course, the COVID-19 situation has made things a little challenging but this is the new normal and we have to find ways of doing what we have to to nurture talents at the grassroots level.”

The Champe wa Mtaa tournament brought together eight men’s teams and four women’s clubs from Kibra and the larger Dagoretti area of Kawangware and Riruta Satellite.

Kibra United, Soka Talent, Gogo FC, Bundez and LX LG as well as Undugu FC took part in the men’s contest while Kibera Girls and Sunderland Samba also featured in the women’s category.

