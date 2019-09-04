Kipchoge aims to break own record in Ineos 1:59 Challenge

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has said he will be aiming to break his own world record of 2 hrs 00.25 secs when he will be taking part in this year’s Ineos 1;59 Challenge in Vienna Austria this October.

However, the marathon bigwig will not be defending his Berlin marathon since his major target is on the much-anticipated run.

All eyes will be on 34-year-old Eliud Kipchoge, a world Marathon record holder and a 2016 Olympic gold medalist when the Ineos; 1;59 challenge serves off on 12th of October this year in Vienna Austria.

Kipchoge who made history by becoming the first man on earth to complete a 21km race in 2 hrs 0025 secs during the 2017 Nike Breaking2 event has vowed to break the record and set a new one this time around.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Ineos challenge will have athletes compete to finish a marathon in less than two hours where they will be required to run out and back on a 4.3km stretch of tree-lined pavement roughly 4.5 times then turn around in street roundabouts.

Kipchoge is the favourite having officially broken the 26.2-mile world record when he won the 2018 Berlin Marathon in a blistering time of 2hrs 01 min and 39 secs, shaving a minute and 18 seconds off the previous world record.

The Kenyan then delivered another stunning performance in the London Marathon breaking the tape for the fourth time in 2hrs 02 mins and 37 secs, the second-fastest marathon time ever recorded.