Kipchoge,Kipyegon among nominees shortlisted for African Sports Personality of the Year Awards

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon are among the six candidates shortlisted for BBC African Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

Kipchoge was among the 10 nominees for the Male Athlete of the Year having stormed to gold in August this year after winning the Olympic men’s marathon in two hours, eight minutes and 38 seconds, giving Kenya a total of four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 36-year-old marathoner has won two consecutive Olympic Gold medals in the Men’s Marathon after winning the 2016 race in two hours, eight minutes and 44 seconds.

Kipyegon on her part made it to the final shortlist of the Female World Athlete of the Year in the 2021 World Athletics Awards.

Even by the lofty standards that any defending Olympic champion would set for themselves,the 27 year old exceeded all expectations in 2021.

The Kenyan middle-distance runner retained her Olympic 1500m crown in a Games record, set a world-leading time over 1500m, and won nine of her 10 races throughout the year, producing some of the fastest times in history.

Other nominees are Ntando Mahlangu (para-athletics),Christine Mboma (athletics),Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (football)and Tatjana Schoenmaker (swimming)

The six contenders for the accolade were chosen by a panel of journalists from Africa and the United Kingdom.

The panel selected a shortlist based on the best African sporting achievements on the international stage in 2021 (between January and September).

The impact of the person’s achievement beyond their particular sport was also taken into account.

Voting closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 19 December and the winner of the award will be announced on Friday, 7 January 2022 on Focus On Africa television and radio and on the BBC Sport website.