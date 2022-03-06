Kipchoge and Kosgei race to Japanese all-comers’ records in Tokyo

World record-holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei recorded another two of the fastest marathons of all time in Tokyo on Sunday (6), running 2:02:40 and 2:16:02 respectively on their return to Japan.

Back in the country where they claimed their respective Olympic gold and silver medals seven months ago, they both used their great experience to leave their rivals behind in the closing kilometres and break the Japanese all-comers’ records in the Tokyo Marathon, the first World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race of the 2022 calendar.

.@EliudKipchoge 🇰🇪 wins the #TokyoMarathon with 2:02:40 and adds yet another 🌟 to his constellation! 4 down, 2 to go 💪 pic.twitter.com/DGBU9AiqVr — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) March 6, 2022

Kipchoge’s performance is the fourth-best ever behind his own world record of 2:01:39 set in Berlin in 2018, while Kosgei’s is a time that only she with her world record of 2:14:04 from Chicago in 2019 and Paula Radcliffe with her 2:15:25 from London in 2003 have ever beaten.

“I’m really happy. I’m excited again to be in Japan, especially after winning the Olympic Games last year in Sapporo,” Kipchoge said.

“I really, really, really appreciate the crowd. I think the Japanese are really helpful. That’s why I say in the press that I run strong in Japan.” noted the 37 year old

Despite all he has achieved in the sport so far, marathon great Kipchoge has set himself another aim of winning each of the six Abbott World Marathon Majors. After four London wins, three Berlin victories and one Chicago triumph, he added Tokyo to the list on Sunday and will now aim for Boston and New York City at some point in the future to compete the set.

Amos Kipruto of Kenya, who pushed Kipchoge for almost 22 miles, ran a 17-second personal best and finished second in 2:03:13. He was greeted just after the finish line with a bear hug from his countryman. Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia was third, a minute back, in 2:04:14.

In the women’s category,Gotytom Gebrselase of Ethiopia was overtaken in the race’s final miles by Ashete Bekere of Ethiopia, who finished second in 2:17:58, nearly two minutes behind Kosgei. Gebrselase held on for third in 2:18:18.

“The weather was good and I enjoyed the race. I’m happy to have clocked a course record time, but my target was to run 2:14 which I believe is still achievable and I shall be working on that in the near future. The results were good due to good preparations back at home,” said Kosgei.

The Tokyo Marathon had 20,000 entrants and marked a return to normalcy for the race after two years of pandemic disruption. In 2020, as COVID-19 was just beginning to spread around the globe, the race was held for elite runners only. Last year, the race was initially pushed from the spring to the fall before it was canceled entirely.