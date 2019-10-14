Kipchoge, Cheruiyot nominated for IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Timothy Cheruiyot are among 11 nominees shortlisted for IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year.

IAAF on Monday confirmed a list of 11 nominees who were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF.

This week marks the opening of the voting process for the 2019 World Athletes of the Year ahead of the World Athletics Awards 2019 in Monaco on Saturday 23 November.

The nominations of 11 athletes reflects the remarkable range of exceptional performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, and in the Diamond League and in road and cross country events.

The IAAF’s Competition Performance Ranking shows that the World Championships in Doha was the highest quality competition in the history of the event.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF’s social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The IAAF Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the IAAF Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the Male World Athlete of the Year closes on 4 November. At the conclusion of the voting process, five men and five women finalists will be announced by the IAAF.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the World Athletics Awards 2019.

The female nominees will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday 15 October.

The nominees for 2019 Male World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Donavan Brazier (USA)

– won world 800m title in a championship record of 1:42.34

– won Diamond League title

– won four of his five outdoor 800m races

Christian Coleman (USA)

– won world 100m title in a world-leading 9.76

– won world 4x100m title in a world-leading 37.10

– won four of his five races at 100m

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA)

– won world cross-country title in Aarhus

– won world 10,000m title in a world-leading 26:48.36

– won Diamond League 500m title

Timothy Cheruyiot (KEN)

– won world 1500m title

– won Diamond League 1500m title

– won 10 of his 11 outdoor races across all distances

Steven Gardiner (BAH)

– won world 400m title in 43.48

– undefeated all year over 400m

– ran world-leading 32.26 indoors over 300m

Sam Kendricks (USA)

– won world pole vault title

– cleared a world-leading 6.06m to win the US title

– won 12 of his 17 outdoor competitions, including the Diamond League final

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

– won London Marathon in a course record of 2:02:37

– ran 1:59:40.2 for 42.195km in Vienna

Noah Lyles (USA)

– won world 200m and 4x100m titles

– ran a world-leading 19.50 in Lausanne to move to fourth on the world all-time list

– won Diamond League titles at 100m and 200m

Daniel Stahl (SWE)

– won the world discus title

– threw a world-leading 71.86m to move to fifth on the world all-time list

– won 13 of his 16 competitions, including the Diamond League final

Christian Taylor (USA)

– won the world triple jump title

– won Diamond League title

– won 10 of his 14 competitions

Karsten Warholm (NOR)

– won the world 400m hurdles title

– undefeated indoors and outdoors at all distances, including at the Diamond League final and the European Indoor Championships

– clocked world-leading 46.92, the second-fastest time in history