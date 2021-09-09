Kipchoge launches foundation

The foundation’s mission is to make education accessible to all children.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge has unveiled his new foundation today called the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation. The aim of the foundation is to make knowledge and education accessible to all children in a world where forests are important.

Announcing the news Kipchoge wrote, “I’m very grateful to launch my Eliud Kipchoge Foundation today. My mission is to give all children in the world access to knowledge and education. I want those children to grow up into healthy adults in a green and breathing world where forests keep our people safe.”

Not only will the foundation be a resource for children’s education it will also serve as a champion for the environment, which is a key tenet for the athlete. “Athletes train in the forest. They need the forests, it is good for their health and for good breathing. I want the world to breathe well. Without forests, you cannot breathe. As a farmer myself, I know about the importance of a good environment, of trees, of using the land in a sustainable way, so people can grow healthy food and plants, also for the next generations. I believe together we can make dry land green again, which has a huge impact on biodiversity, water availability and healthy food.”

The foundation will specifically support key education programs within the country but will not be limited to the region.

Eliud is currently the Olympic Marathon World Record holder having just defended his title in the just concluded Japan Olympics. His win made him the Greatest Marathoner of all time and the Philosopher King of running according to the New York Times.

Visit the website here to donate and find out more.