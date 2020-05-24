Kipchoge rallies support for virtual Lewa marathon

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge Saturday joined six Lewa rangers on a practice run for the Virtual Lewa Safari Marathon Challenge- a global run in support of conservation and rangers to be held on the 27th of June.

Eliud who is the Lewa ambassador was accompanied by Geoffrey Kamworor, 5-time world champion and World Half Marathon Record holder as well two other elite athletes Philemon Rono and Jonathan Korir.

The Lewa Safari Marathon planned for June 27 at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy has been called off for the first time in 20 years.

Lewa and Tusk Trust, the race organisers will instead host a virtual challenge on the same day and are encouraging their supporters to take part by running wherever they are in the world.

With just over a month to go, Eliud’s presence and participation was a boost for the wildlife rangers and Tusk’s Director of Programmes in Africa, Sarah Watson who joined them on the run.

The event, which in previous years has raised an annual Ksh.50,000,000 (USD500,000) for a range of conservation, community development and education projects across Kenya, benefits thousands.

Kipchoge urged runners to take part in the virtual initiative. “I urge everybody to participate and just run where they are. We are all part of the human family and we must keep strong, stay fit, observe directives from our government, and know this situation is not permanent.”

He added “I have never taken part in the Lewa (Safari) Marathon before, but it was very inspiring to run with the rangers today in this beautiful conservancy and motivate them. I would ask the rangers to continue doing a good job, because they are conserving our wildlife and environment. I would also encourage them to stay positive, focused and continue doing what they’re doing despite the challenges they’re facing.”

Participants are invited to make a voluntary donation and then choose to run or walk either 5km, 10km or 21km in their garden, street, local park, beach or treadmill.