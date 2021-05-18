Kipchoge raring to go at the weekend virtual marathon relay 

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge is looking forward to the upcoming weekend virtual championship which has attracted over 30,000 people set to participate.

The event dubbed as the second edition of MA RA TH ON will see some teams getting an opportunity to run together with NN Running Team athletes such as Eliud Kipchoge on May 22-23.

Kipchoge, the reigning Olympic marathon winner and also preparing for the Tokyo sporting global extravaganza is relishing to go: “I am really excited for this coming Saturday and Sunday as the world is running as one. It’s not about running fast; it’s not about winning but it’s all about participating. Let’s run with as many human beings as possible all over the world” he remarked.

With very many events around the world postponed or cancelled because of the global pandemic the second edition of MA RA TH ON represents a welcome chance of runners to satisfy their competitive desires.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The 10.5km distance each athlete needs to complete is comfortably within the scope for many – while offering enough of a challenge to ensure it remains an attractive proposition with teams of four contesting for the position in available global leader-board.

For the 106,000 runners who competed in last year’s event – the cumulative total distance covered by all participants equated to an eye-popping 28 times around the world.

Besides Kipchoge, the prospective entrants will also get a chance to compete alongside other NNRT superstars such as Kenenisa Bekele, Geoffrey Kamworor and Joshua Cheptegei.

Two-time New York Marathon champion Kamworor on his part said: “I am very happy that we organize this event again. It has given all the participating athletes a huge motivation in a difficult year. I joined tremendous teammates. I met my team via Zoom last year and we had a great talk and laugh before we ran, they were great. I am excited to see athletes from all over the world join us again this year!”

Participants are able to run their section of the race between 12.01am on Saturday May 22 until 11.59pm on Sunday May 23, in consideration of the participants geography.

Tell Us What You Think