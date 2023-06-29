Kipchoge signs with Mozilla as Africa Mradi Ambassador

Global tech giant, Mozilla Corporation has today signed double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, EGH as brand ambassador for the Mozilla Africa Mradi Programme.

The Mozilla Africa Mradi and the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation will collaborate with the renowned marathon runner to promote a culture of reading among Kenyan youth through Pocket. This is aligned

with The Eliud Kipchoge Foundation’s mission to promote access to education in underprivileged communities.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the double olympic champion noted, “The Eliud Kipchoge Foundation works in the areas of health, environment and education. We have set-up a library in Nandi County

where we have equipped books that our local youths can access. Pocket will be very useful to our local youths in Nandi as they can come and access the internet at the library, download educational materials and access this information when they go back home where they have no internet access”.

Pocket, previously known as Read It Later is Mozilla’s social bookmarking service for storing, sharing and discovering web bookmarks. The tool provides offline access to curated and personalised learning materials. This will be useful in areas with limited internet access and in promoting access to educational materials for our youths

“Mozilla is keen to identify and work with individuals whose values resonate with ours and is always forming partnerships to advance mutually beneficial programmes that support the needs of communities; Mozilla’s partnership with the Kipchoge Foundation is definitely one that

resonates with the Mozilla values. Noted Lindsey O’Brien, Chief Marketing Officer, Mozilla Corporation.

Today pocket has over 10 million users globally.