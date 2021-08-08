Kipchoge successfully defends Olympic marathon title

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge says he has “fulfilled” his legacy after the Kenyan became the first athlete since 1980 to retain an Olympic marathon title at Tokyo 2020.

Kipchoge, only the third person to win successive Olympic marathons, finished in two hours eight minutes 38 seconds.

Regarded as the greatest marathon runner of all time, the 36-year-old crossed the line one minute 20 seconds ahead of the Netherlands’ Abdi Nageeye.

In the race for bronze, Belgian Bashir Abdi edged out Kenyan Lawrence Cherono.

“I think I have fulfilled the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time, back-to-back. I hope now to help inspire the next generation.Tokyo 2020 has happened, it means a lot. It means there is hope. It means we are on the right track to a normal life” he remarked.

It is a fourth Olympic medal for Kipchoge, who famously recorded the first sub two hour marathon in 2019.

Kipchoge suffered his first marathon defeat in seven years in London last October, but he looked in control throughout the race in Sapporo, Japan, before moving well clear of the field after 30km.

The Kenyan – whose official marathon record is the 2:01:39 he ran in Berlin in 2018 – won 5,000m bronze in 2004 and silver in 2008, before claiming his first Olympic gold in Rio five years ago.