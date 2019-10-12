Kipchoge’s big moment-pictorial

On becoming the first ever person to run a marathon in under two hours, Eliud Kipchoge said:

“ I am the happiest man in the world to be the first human to run under two hours and I can tell people that no human is limited. I expect more people all over the world to run under two hours after today.

“I wanted to run under two hours and show human beings can do a good job and lead a good life. It shows the positivity of sport. I want to make the sport an interesting sport whereby all the human beings can run and together we can make this world a beautiful world.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS said:

“That was sensational. It is quite difficult to believe it’s actually happened because it happened so quickly. That last kilometre where he actually accelerated and came through on his own was just superhuman. I can’t believe he did it.