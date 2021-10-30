Kipchoge’s presence inspires PSG late comeback win

World marathon record holder, Eliud Kipchoge watched Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 victory over Lille on Friday 28 October at the Parc des Princes in matchday 12 of Ligue 1.

Great to welcome Olympic winner and world record holder @EliudKipchoge to the Parc Des Princes tonight! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/VvA9TSqWVW — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 29, 2021

The double Olympic marathon champion at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games took part in the PSG TV pre-match live show and met Parisian striker Kylian Mbappé, who presented him with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt with his name on the back.

The pair are largely considered to be the best in their respective fields, although Mbappe’s individual success is yet to be written in the history books.

The French star is on a steady rise to the pinnacle of the football game, and is among the 30-man shortlist to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Canadian international Jonathan David scored his league-leading eighth goal of the season for a deserved halftime lead for visiting Lille. Then Angel Di Maria and Neymar turned on the class in the final 15 minutes to help PSG score twice.

Di Maria lofted a perfect cross to captain Marquinhos to equalize, and then Di Maria combined with Neymar on a wall pass and converted the winner in the 88th minute.

It was the third time in four home league games that PSG have come from behind to score a late winning goal, and here it came against a Lille side who are in mid-table after a poor start to their title defence.

Fresh from earning his third title at the London Marathon in 2018, Kipchoge took a bit of his recovery time to drop down to Hotspur Way, home to Tottenham Hotspur to pay a visit to former Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama.

At the Tokyo Games, he became only the third man in Olympic history to capture back-to-back marathon titles.

The 36 year old now wants to push his limits to test how far he can run after his unrivalled successes over 42.195km.

“After leaving the marathon I want to run the ultramarathons, just to feel how it is to run over for four or five days…or even running once for 70km,” he he told The Training For Ultra Podcast.