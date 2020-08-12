KipKeino Classic Continental Tour pushed to October

KipKeino Classic Continental Tour earlier scheduled for 26th September has been pushed to 3rd of October 2020.

The event will take place at Nyayo Stadium.

The changes effected are as a result of the Diamond League 2020 calendar which has seen Doha League brought forward by two weeks.

Doha League which is traditionally held in April was postponed to October 9th due to coronavirus pandemic, but will now take place on September 25, 2020.

KipKeino meet Director Barnaba Korir said: “Due to our closeness with the Middle East countries the two events could not be held in the same weekend or rather within a space of 24 hours because they are bound to divide the athletics in the region and that is why we saw it was wise to postpone our event to give them an opportunity in both races.”