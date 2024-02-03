Kipkoech wins 8km at Sirikwa Cross Country

Mathew Kipkoech is the winner of the 2024 Sirikwa Classic Cross Country 8km under 20 held on Saturday in Lobo Village, Eldoret.

Kipkoech stopped the clock at 23:32, closely followedby Samuel Kibathi 5 seconds later in 2nd place, while Charles Rotich was in 3rd in 23:40.

“I have unfinished business with Africa Cross Country Championships. I was to compete in 2020, but it was canceled because of COVID-19. Though Ethiopians will be a challenge today, this is an indicator of a good performance in Tunis.” Said Kipkoech

The top six finishers qualified to represent Kenya at the Africa Cross Country Championships in Tunis later this month.